Sherry L. Bosley, 66, of Winchester, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Roy L. Bosley.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Anita J. (Riggleman) Breighner, 63, of Stephenson, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Breighner.
Arrangements are by Adams Family Funeral Home, Cumberland, Md.
Dorothy Elizabeth Henkle, 78, of White Post, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Lynn Care Center, Front Royal.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Ratliff Henkle.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Richard Joseph “Dick” Toth, of Stephens City, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cindy Lou Lepley Toth, and is survived by his wife, Judith K. Hostetler Toth.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
