Alma Lee DeHaven, 82, of Gainesboro, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. DeHaven Sr.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Thomas Joseph McCabe, 82, of Lake Frederick, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Anne S. McCabe.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Kathleen “Kathy” Corrine Poole, 79, of Winchester, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Lynn M. Poole.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
