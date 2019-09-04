Nelson Alan Elmore, 62, of Bluemont, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Kempler Elmore.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Ruth Virginia Fogle, 99, of Woodstock, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Lena M. Belford Lewis, 90, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Rose Hill Nursing Home, Berryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lewis Sr.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Earl Douglas “Buster” Meyers, 77, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Bullett Meyers.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
Lewis C. Riley III, of Souderton, Pa., formerly of Stephens City, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria (Bradbury) Riley.
Arrangements are by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, Pa.
Max Claire Wood, 83, of Stephens City, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Ann Fallesen Wood.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Charles Little Worthington Jr., 72, of Winchester, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Kemp) Worthington.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
