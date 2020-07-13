Jeremiah N. Gilbert, Jr., 71, of Winchester, died July 10, 2020, in Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Joan M. Gilbert.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Richard L. Heishman, 70, of Lost City, West Virginia, died July 10, 2020, at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Barbara E. Lilly, 85, of Winchester, died July 9, 2020, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Stuart O. Lilly.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Denise L. Perrin, 63, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died July 11, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Perrin.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Carol A. Roberts, 71, of Frederick County, died July 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, William E. Roberts.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert E. Taylor, Jr., 74, of Stephens City, died July 10, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Taylor.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
