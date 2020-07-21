David S. Doyle, 89, of Winchester, died July 17, 2020, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury.
He is survived by his wife, Eda Doyle.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Judy A. Julian, 80, of Winchester, died July 18, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Wanda J. Page, 81, of Winchester, died July 19, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew J. Page.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Sudie L. Ruths, 80, of Stephens City, died July 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Ruths, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Margaret Sherman, 93, of Mathias, West Virginia, died July 18, 2020, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab, Baker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alston Sherman.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Jesse R. Sprouse, 77, of Stephens City, died July 20, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Maida N. Sprouse.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Tina M. White, 35, of Augusta, West Virginia, died July 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover A. White.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.