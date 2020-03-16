Rosalie C. Boland, 80, of Strasburg, died March 14, 2020, in her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Francis W. Boland.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Dwayne L. Carpenter, 58, of Boyce, died March 13, 2020, in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Helen F. Jackson, 90, of Winchester, died March 13, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman I. Jackson Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Webster D. Washington Jr., 78, died March 14, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements by Cartwright Funeral Home, Inc., Winchester.
