Kimberly A. Dillow, 58, of Inwood, West Virginia died Feb. 28, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Dillow, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Edward H. Dodson, Jr., 68, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia died March 1, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Bertha M. Malick, 92, of Augusta, Georgia, died Feb. 28, 2020, at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy R. Malick.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Cephe F. Place, 69, of Winchester, died Feb. 28, 2020, in Evergreen Nursing Home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger L. Place.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Carl T. Puffinberger, 81, of Winchester, died Feb. 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.