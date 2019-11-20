Elizabeth Matthews Boling, 87, formerly of Winchester, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Boling.
Rosetta Liz Jordan, 69, of Front Royal, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her partner, Ronald Shag Travis.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Miguel Angel Moyano, 31, of Frederick County, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Mae Moyano.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
William Edward Sandy “Bill”, 94, of Frederick County, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine “Gerry” McCarty.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Naomi Agnes Haines Thomas, 96, of Winchester, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Consulate Healthcare, Woodstock.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. John L. Thomas II.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Virgil William Peer Jr., 89, of Augusta, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Hampshire Health Care, Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Linda M. Shoemaker, 71, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Shoemaker Jr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
