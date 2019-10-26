Marilyn Elizabeth Davies, 90, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William David Davies.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Linnea Wenzell Monroe, 67, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Lt. Col. Tom L. Peyton Jr., U.S. Army, Ret., 96, of Boyce, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Maddox Peyton.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Elsie M. Stout, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Stout.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
Mary Janie S. Tolliver, 97, of Woodstock, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Envoy of Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Robert Tolliver.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.