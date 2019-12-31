Arlie Arnold Winters Jr., 87, of Winchester, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Winters.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Robert Sherwood Brewer, 89, of Wardensville, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Loy Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville, W.Va.
Edward M. “Ed” Corbin, 89, of Romney, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rosalie Davis Corbin.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Betty Jane LaMonds, 74, of Front Royal, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Lewis LaMonds.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Sharon Lee Neal, 61, of Winchester, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Fox Trail Nursing Home, Stephens City.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Josephine Marion Weaver-Stotler, 90, of Stephens City, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carlton Lee Weaver, and survived by her second husband, Merilyn Alton Stotler.
Arrangements are by Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Fonda Lee Wilkins, 85, of Winchester, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Roy Wilkins.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
