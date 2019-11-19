Ruth Chapman Orndoff, 93, of Frederick County, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clary Vance Orndoff.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Julie Ann Supko, 66, of Cross Junction, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, John Peter Supko Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
William Edward “Bill” Sandy, 94, of Frederick County, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine “Gerry” Sandy.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
