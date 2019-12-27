Mary Frances Alger, 77, of Berryville, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Everett Alger.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville.
Georgiana Muriel “Georgi” Moore, 95, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Moore.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Arlie Agnes Wood, 93, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Wood.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Shelba J. “Shelby” Hahn, 59, of Gore, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Allen E. Hahn Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jean Elizabeth Ritter Shull, 91, of Winchester, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Evergreen Health & Rehab Center, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Shull.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.