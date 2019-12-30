Elizabeth L. Garrett, 61, of Stephens City, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Franklin Garrett.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Beatrice Charlotte Nesselrodt, 95, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Orville Nesselrodt.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Dennis Keith “Denny” McFadden, 60, of Frederick County, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Faye Foster McFadden.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
James “Jim” Hampson Skinker Digges, 94, of White Post, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy J. Kackley Digges.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Jane Brown Stultz, 69, of Stephens City, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, William Stultz.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
