Claus Stefan Bader, 53, of Winchester, died Nov. 10, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Phelp Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Patricia S. Hockman, 83, of Winchester, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Hockman.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Rolland Eugene “Zeke” Ferrell, 77, of Stephens City, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Ferrell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Cynthia “Cindi” Armstrong Henry, 60, of Strasburg, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Monroe Wm. “Billy” Henry.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Robert Lee “Dewy” Montgomery, 43, of Springfield, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
David William Powers, M.D., 63, of Winchester, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny Baldwin Jolliffe Powers.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Carlton Raymond Snapp, 93, of Winchester, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Elizabeth Walker Snapp.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Elizabeth Hack “Betty” Stewart, 98, of Frederick County, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at The Willows at Meadow Branch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fairell G. Stewart Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.