Larry William Grubbs, 73, of Winchester, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Arthur Kish, 82, of Berryville, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Ukasik Kish.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
James Montgomery, 9th Bishop of Chicago, 98, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Chicago.
Arrangements are by N. H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, Glenview, Ill. and Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
John Robert Myers, 74, of Augusta, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Glenn Allen Timbrook, 57, of Augusta, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, At Western Maryland Health System, Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Lydia Mae Racey Mays, 91, of Winchester, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Dean Mays.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.