Marilyn L. Coar, 67, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband Jim Coar.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Wanda Jane Shepley, 56, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Wallace E. Simpson Sr., 82, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Simpson.
George Elliott Handley, 89, of Winchester, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Betty Patterson, 74, of Manassas, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her residence.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Patterson.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Mary French Smith Sarle, 64, of Frederick County, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Day Sarle.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Julia Aldine Souders, 97, of Berryville, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at The Retreat at Berryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wilson Souders.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Tommy Ray Willingham, 56, of Strasburg, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Kevan Willingham.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Doris Lee Gambill, 72, of Front Royal, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Harvey Lee Marion, 67, of Winchester, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Marion.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Lucia S. Clark, 90, of Woodstock, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Clark.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Lt. Col. James Luther Longerbean Sr., 87, of Winchester, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at The Willows of Meadow Branch, Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Shelda Mae Whitehill Longerbeam.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.