Jacqueline (Jaci) Steele DeLong, 87, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Dutch Haven Assisted Living, Maurertown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Robert T. DeLong.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Howard Money Mills, 94, of Stephens City, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Mills.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Richard Kirby Aronhalt Jr., 28, of Winchester, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
David Lee “Crazy Dave” Norman, 57, of Winchester, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Norman.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Thomas “Tommy” Arthur Ryan, 76, of Frederick County, died Friday, Dec. 20, 201, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Patricia Ryan.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Dennis E. Sneathen, 89, of Stephens City, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elva Jean Sneathen.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Howard L. Cox, 81, of Front Royal, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley V. Cox.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
