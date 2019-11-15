Lionel Holt Boger III, 85, of Front Royal, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Hidden Springs Senior Living.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lane Grant Boger.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Ruth Anna Perry Colaw, 94, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.