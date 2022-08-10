Debbie Sue Holliday
Debbie Sue Holliday, 52, of Winchester, VA, died unexpectedly at Winchester Medical Center, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Debbie was born April 3, 1970 in Winchester; daughter of Russell Sanford and Barbara Ann Putman Heishman. She worked for JD Concrete. Debbie was always helping others. She was fearless in all that she did. She was known as a little woman in a strong package.
Debbie married the love of her life, Larry Eugene Holliday, July 13, 2018 in Winchester, VA.
She is survived by her husband, their children Jeff Allen, Cierra Lineweaver, Logan Holliday and Luke Holliday, her grandson Timothy “Butters” Sisk, her sisters, Red Heishman, Tammy Cook (Jimmy), Arretta Terry and her mother all of Winchester.
There will be a funeral service at Spirit and Word Fellowship, August 12, 2022 at 6:00pm with Pastor Bob Vineyard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 5:00 – 6:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Larry Holliday to help his family through this very difficult time.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.