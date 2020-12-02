Debbra Evans Whitt, 63, of Winchester, VA died at home with her family by her side, November 30, 2020.
She was born February 26, 1957 in Washington, D.C.; daughter of Johnnie Neal Evans Sr. and Marian Sharp Miller. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her father, Johnnie Evans (Juanita) of Glenn Bernie, MD; daughters, Juanita Powers (Dusty Whitacre), Sherry Whitt (Steven Eversole) and Crystal Bishop (Adam Strong) all of Winchester; son, Tommy Whitt Jr. (Stacey) of Flint Hill, VA; brother, Johnnie Evans Jr. (Ashley) of Glenn Bernie; sisters, Cindy Cooley and Darlene Evans both of Punta Gorda, FL, and Jeanette Boucon (Wayne) of Allentown, PA; ex-husband Tommy Ray Whitt, Sr. of Winchester and fourteen grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Marian Miller and grandson, Joseph W. Eversole.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Steve Rebert officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Cancer Center, UVA Health Foundation, P. O. Box 37963, Boone Iowa 50037.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.