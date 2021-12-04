Deborah Ann Sibert Edwards, 49, of Winchester, Virginia, died on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. Edwards was born July 28, 1972, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of John Sibert and Sandra Painter Sibert. She was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Lord Fairfax Community College and Shenandoah University. She was a director of Human Resources for Gannett Offset prior to entering the most fulfilling phase of her life, as a mother.
She loved being a homeschool mother and spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews and her late canine companion, Echo. A self-described “coffee snob,” she was passionate about her Starbucks and was never prouder than when her son Elliott joined the staff at the local Starbucks location and could make her “regular” order for her.
Surviving are her mother of Winchester, VA; a son, Elliott Connolly of Winchester, VA; a brother, Daniel Sibert and his wife, Kari, of Winchester, VA; a sister, Kathryn Wall and her husband, Clifford, of Raleigh, NC; six nieces and nephews, John Sibert, Matthew Sibert, Megan Sibert, Rebecca Wall, Sarah Wall, and Hannah Wall.
She was predeceased by her father John Sibert.
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 P. M. Monday, December 6, 2021, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 P. M. A livestream will be available. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The National Psoriasis Foundation at https://www.psoriasis.org/, or to your local animal shelter.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.