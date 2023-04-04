Deborah Ann "Debbie" Bucher
Deborah Ann "Debbie" Bucher, 66, of Shepherdstown, WV, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility, Kearneysville, WV.
Debbie was born July 4, 1956, in Ranson, WV, the daughter of the late Pete Griffith and Mary Ann (Carroll) Whittington.
She had been employed at Johns Family Restaurant, Rainbow Diner as a waitress and had been employed for 25 years with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with FEMA.
She attended Jefferson High School.
She was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1028, Charles Town, WV.
Debbie loved her dogs, Charlie and Turbo.
She is survived by her son, Asa Daniel Brewer Jr. of Shepherdstown, WV; grandson, Asa Tyler Brewer; granddaughters, Hailey Rena Brewer, Brittany Leab and great-grandson, Ronald Dalton Leab Jr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Asa Daniel Brewer Sr. and daughter, Katina Dawn Brewer Wright.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Ranson, WV.
Services and Interment will be in private.
