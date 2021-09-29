Deborah Ann Sealing (Heltzel)
Deborah Ann Sealing, 70, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Debbie was born in 1951 in Winchester, VA to the late James and Pearl (DeHaven) Heltzel. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1971. Debbie was a homemaker a Certified Nursing Assistant and in home child care provider. She was a member of the Winchester Church of God. Debbie was a volunteer in the children’s ministry at Winchester Church of God for 45 years and enjoyed riding through the countryside.
Debbie married Walter Richard Sealing on July 22, 1974 in Winchester, VA.
Debbie is survived by her husband Walter and children, Suzann Marie Sealing (Gregory Neil Luck) of Johns Creek, GA and Joseph Richard Sealing of Winchester, VA; step grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob Luck; sister, Joan Hansell (Ben) of Strasburg, VA and brothers, David Heltzel (Sarah) of Jacksonville, FL, Leonard Heltzel (Sherry) of Stephens City, VA and Franklin Heltzel (Sherry) of Winchester, VA.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10am with a service to follow at 11am, all held at Winchester Church of God. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Darrell Waller and Pastor Scott Orndorff.
Memorial contributions in Debbie’s memory may be made to: Winchester Church of God Children’s Ministry.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
