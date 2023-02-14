Deborah Dean Coates Foltz Deborah Dean Coates Foltz, 66, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Deborah was born on June 9, 1956, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Wayne Sours and Hazel Coates Sours.
She worked as a homemaker, loving and supporting her family.
Deborah was a member of Boyce Baptist Church and the Muddy Ducks Jeep Club. Deborah loved to spend time at her second home in the OBX picking up shells and playing in the sand with her grandchildren. She also loved her animals, going to concerts and just music in general.
She married Leonard Walter Foltz on April 12, 1975, in Boyce, Virginia.
Deborah is survived by her mother, Hazel; her husband, Leonard; two daughters, Amanda Brooke Foltz of Winchester, VA, and Ashley Elizabeth Foltz of Winchester, VA; three grandchildren, Victoria Sulse, Jacob Sanchez and Dean Sanchez of Winchester, VA; one great-grandchild on the way, Noan Schwing; a brother, Tom Sours of Winchester, VA; and a sister, Rhonda Marco of Atlanta, GA.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Pastor Dennis Elsea and Pastor David Woodward officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 9:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Tim Largent, Terry Short, Jamie Fahnestock, Zachary Fahnestock, Delante Day and Tom Sours.
