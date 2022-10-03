Deborah “Debbie” Wolford
Debbie Wolford passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home.
Debbie was born on July 12, 1959, and was raised by her grandparents, Ernest and Annie Fincham. She was a longtime employee of Tom’s Market on Back Mountain Road and longtime resident of Shawneeland. Debbie loved her job and the customers became friends and family over the years.
She is survived by her longtime friend and companion, Mike McBride; longtime friend and ex-husband, Mike Wolford; daughters, Jaime Jordan (David), Jill Reynolds, and Mary Wolford (Jay Massie); grandchildren, Trenton and Kendyl Jordan, Jared, Jacob and Miley Baker, Raymond and Reagan Massie.
Instead of a sad funeral it is Debbie’s wish to have a Celebration of Life at North Mountain Fire Hall on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm.
Please bring memories to share. Her pepperoni rolls and smile will be truly missed.
