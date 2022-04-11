Deborah J. Willis Deborah Jean Willis, 59, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. Willis was born April 4, 1963 in Frederick, Maryland, daughter of the late Robert Nathaniel Willis, Sr. and Doris Elizabeth Doleman Willis.
She was a receptionist at Foot & Ankle Center of Front Royal Virginia.
She was a member of Grace & Mercy Church in Stephens City, Virginia.
Surviving are three sons, Deon Carlyle Willis (Melissa) of Middletown, VA, Wenley Howard McLaren, Jr. of Winchester, VA, and Henry Lee McLaren of Winchester, VA; daughter, Beatrice Elizabeth Honegan of Winchester, VA; five grandchildren, Ravyn Anthony Rouse, Aydan Jediah Willis, Donovyn Elijah Willis, Nikayla Rae McLaren, and Megan Rayne Honegan; five sisters, Sherrian Kay Doleman, Angela Christine Blair, Michelle Yolanda Porter, Betty Ferguson, and Rachael Willis; two brothers, Robert Nathaniel Willis, Jr. and Dennis Williams; godson Corey Hudnall; and special nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Bishop Bobby Hudnall officiating and eulogy by Pastor Bryon Johnson. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Franklintown, WV.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Porter, Jr., Dominique Porter, Da’ontre Porter, Malachi Doleman, Charles Hudnall, Tyler Hudnall, and Duane Clark. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Carter, William Holmes, Keith Underwood, and Ralph Williams.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, memo: D. Willis, PO Box 106, Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
