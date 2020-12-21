Deborah Kay Lamonds Williams
Deborah Kay Lamonds Williams, 66, of Frederick County, VA, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 in Winchester, VA after battling Covid-19 for 24 days.
Deb was born in Charlottesville, VA to Oswald and Lucille Lamonds on November 18, 1954. She graduated from Albemarle High School in 1972. She worked as a realtor and caregiver for many years and enjoyed attending car shows with her husband, raising money for and participating in Relay for Life events. Deb was a mother and maw maw to all who entered her home. Over the years, she helped many people get back on their feet in many ways: letting them live with her, taking care of other’s children, taking them to their medical appointments and every other way possible. She constantly went above and beyond for every person she’s ever known and loved, to her detriment at times. She had a heart of gold and was there for her friends and family day or night. She was infamous for her delicious homemade cooking. Her infectious smile and boisterous personality will forever be remembered.
Deb is survived by her husband Larry Williams, of Frederick County, VA, her sister Betty Lamonds, her brothers Oz and Karen (Dyce) Lamonds, Billy Lamonds and Harold Lamonds, her sons Christopher Walton and Jack Walker, her daughter and son in law Amanda and Kevin Lambert and her stepson Larry Williams Jr. She is survived by her grandchildren Nathan and Courtney Dodson, Jaime and Frances Walton, Brandon and Maryrose Walton, Ryan and Carly Lambert, Krista Walton, Lucas Williams, McKinlee Lambert, Brylee Lambert, her beloved great niece Julia, her precious great-grandchildren Christopher Walton and Corbin Lambert.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father Oswald and Lucille Lamonds.
In lieu of memorial donations, please: be as kind and love as selflessly as Deb did, and do your loved ones a favor- wear a mask!
