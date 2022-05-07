Deborah L. “Debbie” Miller
Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Miller, 62, of Star Tannery, VA, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her home.
Debbie was born April 15, 1959, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Joseph and Viola Spaid Lineberg. Debbie enjoyed gardening her flowers, watching birds and cats but most of all she loved being with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving is her companion of over 20 years Richard “Rick” Kimble of Star Tannery, VA; her son, Chad Wallace (Devan) of Winchester, VA; her two daughters, Summer Turner (Gorman) of Romney, WV, Kayla Wallace (Chris) of Winchester, VA; two sisters, Donna Spaid (Terry) of Gore, VA, Joyce Richards of Mountain Falls, VA; her stepson, Richard Kimble (Rosa) of Stafford, VA; her stepdaughter, Lillian Roth (Ryan) of Salem, OR, and 10 grandchildren: Dylan, Madisyn, Nicole, Ryan, Lyric, Kennedy, Casden, Mia, Chloe & Sawyer.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 6-7:30 PM followed by a celebration of Debbie’s life at 7:30 PM. Officiating will Pastor Carolyn Martin. Inurnment will be privately held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Debbie to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view Debbie’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
