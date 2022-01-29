Debra Ann Stultz Haas Debra Ann Stultz Haas, 68, of Winchester Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Ovarian Cancer. Debra was born on May 4, 1953, to Eleanor O’Neal Stultz and Charles W. W. Stultz in Cumberland, Maryland. After graduating from Robert Lee High School in Springfield, VA, she went on to study Family and Consumer Science at West Virginia University. Debra was predeceased by her father, Charles W. W. Stultz. She is survived by her mother, Eleanor O’Neill Stultz, her daughter, Elizabeth Haas, her son, Charles Wesley Haas, his spouse, Minnie Senkum and their child Freya Melissa Haas.
Her thirst for knowledge was lifelong. After years of working in various professions from social work to Agency on Aging. Eventually she found her place as a Family and Consumer Science teacher. She graduated from Virginia Tech with a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction She was a National Board certified teacher. After officially retiring in 2020, Debra spent her time learning more about sustainable practices in horticulture. When she wasn’t learning, she was spending time with family and her pets. She was very proud to be a grandmother to young Freya.
The family held a small virtual service on January 8th, 2022. There will be an in-person Celebration of Life on May 8th, 2022. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Ovarian Cancer research, below is the address please list Dr. Duska, Gyn Onc. Research Support (18263) in the memo line or at the url listed below.https://www.givecampus.com
/campaigns/20649
/donations/new
UVA Health Foundation
P.O. Box 37963
Boone, IA 50037
memo line: Dr. Duska, Gyn Onc. Research Support (18263).
