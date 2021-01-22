Debra Jane Wright, 65, of Wardensville, WV passed away on Wednesday January 20, 2021 at her home in Baughman Settlement with her family and her dogs by her side.
Born on July 17, 1955 in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of Phyllis (Baughman) Linaburg of Wardensville, WV and the late Edward F. Linaburg, Jr.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl A. Wright, Sr. on May 5, 2017.
Surviving are two sons, Jay (Chestina) Merriner, Jamie Merriner, four sisters, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Debra had a love and passion for animals, the outdoors and her family. She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother.
Memorials may be made to Potomac Highlands Animal Rescue, 940 Corner's Rd, Cabins, WV 26855 or Hospice Promise Foundation, Grant Memorial Hospice, 100 Hospital Drive Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
