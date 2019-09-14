Debra Jo Hildebrand, born Dec. 5, 1962. She was a dedicated wife, friend, sister and coworker. She went to be with the lord on Sept. 5, 2019 and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A service will be held at Heritage Hall on Winchester Ave. in Inwood, WV on Wed., Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. It will be come as you are and may God bless us all.
