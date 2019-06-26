Debra Sue Dovel, 61, of Inwood passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Berkeley Medical Center.
Born September 3, 1957 in Germany she was the daughter of the late Allen Coffman and Mary Elise Williams Coffman.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hilton Dovel; one son, Mathew Fries; three daughters, Bridget Fries, Mary Sugg, Sara Powell; eighteen grandchildren, Kayla, Jimmy, Briann, Haylee, Bubba, Levi, Addy, Andrew, Alivia, Conner, Aydan, Josh, Tykisha, Kaylita, Landon, Rylee, Carley, and Ally; one great-granddaughter, Journey; three brothers, Allen Coffman, George Coffman, and Tony Coffman; and two sisters, Bonnie Whitacre and Sandy Kisler.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Coffman; two sisters, Mary Peaden, and Pat Chodzinski.
Receiving Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Berkeley Chapel with Rev. Jerry Fletcher officiating. Interment will be in Gerrardstown Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.