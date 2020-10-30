Dee S. Johnston
Dee S. Johnston, a classically trained soprano vocalist and successful business woman, died of natural causes on October 25 in Winchester, VA. She was 83.
The daughter of the Rev. Tyler Gilbert Shely and Sarah Elizabeth “Sally” (Crook) Shely, Dee was born in Anderson Co. KY on Feb. 6, 1937. She was the oldest of five children. Dee excelled academically and finished school a year early to attend Campbellsville College. After two years at Campbellsville she transferred to Peabody College in Nashville, TN where she was a voice major. She met her husband Ronald E. Johnston at Peabody. They married on August 13, 1957 at Shawnee Run Baptist Church Harrodsburg, KY. The couple had four sons and eventually settled in her husband’s home town of Winchester, VA.
In 1976, Dee began her career as a secretary in the purchasing department at O’Sullivan Corporation in Winchester. She soon advanced to inventory controller, manager of purchasing and inventory control, followed by director of purchasing, and then in 1992 vice president of purchasing.
Along the way Dee completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Shenandoah University in 1986 where she later became president of the Alumni Association. She served as president of the regional chapter of the National Association of Purchasing Managers (NAPM) and became Secretary at the national level of NAPM, now the Institute for Supply Management.
Dee’s innate calm and cheerful presence endeared her to family, friends and colleagues. Never one to raise her voice, she was quick to compliment and encourage, and constructive criticism was always done respectfully and privately.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband Ron and a grandson Michael Johnston, Jr. Survivors include a brother Gilbert “Bud” Shely (Phyllis) Lawrenceburg, KY; and three sisters: Sara Evelyn Matherly Harrodsburg, KY; Dixie Beasley (Tony) Salvisa, KY; and Oneta Brandenburg Holly Springs, NC. Four sons: Steven Johnston (Elena) Sterling, VA; Michael Johnston (Carol) Gore, VA; Kevin Johnston Key Largo, FL; and Russell Johnston (Melissa) Winchester, VA. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation and a funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 114 W. Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601 and Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
