Delano “Buddy” Harlow
Delano Nathaniel Harlow, 81, of Clear Brook, VA, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Buddy was born in Front Royal, VA, the son of the late Gratton Dwight and Elizabeth Virginia Harlow. He started his career as an auto body technician then worked his way to become manager at Clarke Motors in Winchester and eventually owner of NCC, LLC in Stephens City. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge and an avid NASCAR fan.
He married Shirley Ann Ritter on February 24, 1962, in Winchester, VA. She preceded him in death on October 30, 2021.
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Lisa Rybolt (Edward Wright) of Clear Brook, VA; son, Curtis Harlow (Dana Shook) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Chad Harlow of Winchester, VA, Heather Harlow of Winchester, VA, Elizabeth Brooke Mauck (Chad) of Winchester, VA; six great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Diaz (Russ) of Sun City, AZ; and his canine companion, Bridgett.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Harlow; sisters, Joyce Keyser, June Culligan, Bernice “Bunny” Jett, Juanita Dudley, Pat Shelby; brothers, Ray Harlow, Charles Harlow and Larry Harlow.
Family and friends will be received for a visitation on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:30am at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A service for Buddy will follow at 10:30am at the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Kenneth Patrick. Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Buddy to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
