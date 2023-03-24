Delbert Harold Frye Sr. “Buster”
Delbert Harold Frye Sr., 84, of Clear Brook, VA, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home.
Delbert was born in 1938 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late George and Catherine Frye. He retired as a private investigator/process server. Delbert was a member of Inwood Family Worship Church of God.
He was married to Elva Pauline for 53 years and they married in May 1970. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2022.
Delbert is survived by his daughters, Susan Frye of Maysville, NC, Debbie Goodman of Falls Church, VA; son, Delbert Harold Frye Jr. of Leesburg, VA; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and brothers, Melvin “Jim” Frye and Jack Frye.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Tuesday, March 28 at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor David Palmer.
