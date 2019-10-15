Delmar Scott Bywaters, 72, of Culpeper, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at UVA Transitional Care Hospital in Charlottesville. He was born December 8, 1946 in Winchester, VA to the late Oscar Snowden and Marjorie Frye Bywaters.
Scott was a long time member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. He was a Veteran who served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972 and was stationed at March Air Force base in California. After returning to Culpeper he became a member of the American Legion Post 330. He retired from VDOT as an Environmental Manager after 36 years of service. Scott loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, RV’ing and spending time in the NC Outer Banks. He also enjoyed reading and music. Scott was a “history buff” with a special interest in the Civil War period. Last but not least, he loved his family, especially all of “his girls”.
Scott is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cindy Booth Bywaters; two daughters, Jennifer L. Zamora and her husband, Eric of Culpeper, and Carrie Bywaters Miller and her husband, Eric, of Clear Brook, VA; five grandchildren, Sarah Stewart, Eva Zamora, Ella Zamora, Gabriel Miller and Izaac Miller.
He is also survived by his brother, Rodney B. Bywaters and his wife, Kay, of Culpeper; a nephew, Jason Bywaters and his wife, Stacy; a niece, Megan Bywaters-Penree, and her husband, Eric; and five great-nieces and nephews, Ryleigh, Rowan and Ryker Penree and Julia and Jessie Bywaters; an Aunt, Pat Haymaker; and two cousins, Richy Haymaker and Judy Stotler.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 1200 Old Rixeyville Rd., Culpeper with Pastor Jessica Darty officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery with military honors provided by VFW Post 2524.
Flowers may be sent and/or contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701 and/or St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
