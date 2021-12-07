Delmar “Scott” David Miner Jr., 79, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice.
Scott was born October 16, 1942, in Johnson City, NY, the son of the late Delmar Sr. and Frances Dixon Miner. He married Vivian Meszaros Miner January 16, 1981, in Long Island. He was a long-time truck driver and enjoyed gardening and spending time with his dog, Kristi.
Along with his wife, Vivian, Scott is survived by his children, Lucille, Mike, Vicky; stepson Robert; brother Larry, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Private burial will be at a later time in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
