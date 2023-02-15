Delmas Pratt
Delmas Wayne Pratt, 74, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA. Born on December 18, 1948, in Petersburg, WV, he was a son of the late Claggett Emory Pratt and Pauline Grace Combs Pratt.
Delmas grew up in Old Fields and Moorefield, WV. He volunteered at Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company alongside his father as Chief. He attended Moorefield High School and Fairmont University studying history aspiring to become a teacher. Delmas was offered his first job at Fertig Cabinet Company in Moorefield, WV, where he was ultimately made store manager of a new location in Winchester, VA, in the mid 1970s. He met Scott Dyke at this location and together they worked for years, eventually opening a larger, new showroom in Winchester for Fertig Cabinet Company in the mid 1980s. In 1990, Delmas and Scott partnered and opened their own kitchen and bath showroom location in Winchester, VA, named Cavalier Kitchens & Baths. Together they have grown their business with over 30 years of successful operation serving Winchester and many surrounding counties. Delmas loved his business, managing and overseeing all aspects of business including training and educating new generations of kitchen and bath designers. His experience and legacy can be found in many kitchen designs to this day as well as in the friendships he made along the way, both personal and business alike.
Delmas shared his success with his family and friends, taking cruises to far off places introducing himself and his family to locations only seen on television. He spent priceless time with his grandchildren during these trips, also celebrating birthdays and holidays throughout the year as well as riding the wildest roller coasters at amusement parks. In addition to his wife, Donna, he ensured that his grandchildren received the opportunity to attend universities and further their education. We will miss his kind heart but continue on as he would have wanted, remembering all the times together that we call life.
Surviving is his loving wife of 49 years, Donna Marie Thomas Pratt; a son, Eric (Suzy) Pratt of Winchester, VA; two grandchildren, Tyler Pratt and Addison Pratt; a brother, David (Dawn) Pratt of New Market, VA; two sisters, Sandra (Ronnie) Crites of Moorefield, WV, and Alma (Bill) Lyon of Lahmansville, WV.
Funeral Services will be conducted 3:00 PM Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington Street, Moorefield, WV, with Pastor Rick Bergdoll officiant. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of services. Inurnment will be in Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Co.-46, 112 Kuykendall Lane, Moorefield, WV 26836. Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Delmas’s Tribute Wall atwww.fraleyfuneralhome.com
