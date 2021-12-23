Delores Ann Clark, 77, of Winchester, VA went home to be with her Lord on Friday, December 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Delores was born on May 3, 1944 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Loring and Evelyn Josephine McDaniel.
Delores had many roles, homemaker, co-owner of Clark’s Contracting and the passion to help others. With this she started a career as a caregiver. She would help individuals and family members with day to day activities and sometimes for end of life care. Her commitment to help others was an influence in her children’s lives. Our mother was the most selfless person we knew. This profession was a true calling for her and she did it very well.
Mom enjoyed our family vacations to Myrtle Beach. She loved watching everyone having a good time being together and listening to the ocean. She marveled at God’s creation. This was a relaxing and peaceful setting for her.
Family was at the top of her list. She loved each and everyone unconditionally. Anytime we gathered as family was a great time, especially the holidays. Friendships also held a special place in mom’s heart. The friendships she made was a True Testament to the person she was. She was loved by not only her family but her friends as well. We all have such wonderful and beautiful memories and will cherish them always. She will be truly missed each and every day. This is not good-bye but until we meet again.
Delores married Dennie G. Clark on July 2, 1958 in Winchester, VA. Dennie passed away on January 13, 2018.
Surviving are two sons: Ronald L. Clark and wife Wendy of Stephenson, VA; Christopher G. Clark and Becky of Winchester, VA; three daughters: Pamela T. Haines and husband John; Lorrie A. Jenkins and JD White; Tonya L. Clark-Dorsey and husband Darrel all of Winchester, VA; two brothers: Robert “Louie” McDaniel and wife Nikki; Roger McDaniel and wife Joyce both of Winchester, VA; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at the Calvary Church of the Brethren on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Charlie Estep. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 5-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Calvary Church of the Brethren, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
