Delores Anne (Anne) Vermillion, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away June 4, 2023, at the age of 78.
Anne graduated from John S. Mosby High School and lived her whole life in the Shenandoah Valley. She was devoted to her family and friends, loved to cook, sing, bowl, and travel the world. She was an avid member of the Lutheran Church always willing to serve in whatever role was needed; teacher, choir member, event organizer, leader and giver of care and words of comfort.
Anne is survived by her husband, James Vermillion Jr. of Stephens City, VA; daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, Melissa, Brian and Isabel Taylor of Essex Fells, NJ; and sisters, Faye Presgraves of Johnson City, TN, and Lillie Owens of Front Royal, VA. She is preceded in death by her son, Daniel Vermillion, and brothers, Douglas, James, William and Donald Powell.
Anne had so many friends all of whom shared her passion of service, community and helping others and anyone who knew her, was inspired by her to give and do more. She could strike up a conversation and make a connection with anyone and make you smile in a matter of seconds. She was strong, humble and most importantly kind and a mother to us all.
Anne will be cremated and her ashes will be placed at the Prayer Garden at Trinity Lutheran Church, a place she called home. She is so loved and will be missed by so many.
Fellowship meal (12:00pm) and Memorial service (1:30pm) will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 810 Fairfax Street in Stephens City, VA on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St, Stephens City, VA 22655, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or another charity of your choice in Anne’s honor.
