Delorse Jean Anderson, 87 of Stephenson, VA passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Jean was born in 1934 in Smoke Hole, WV to the late Emmitt Dewey and Gerna Gayle Elizabeth Feaster. She worked and retired as a bookkeeper for A&P Foods. She was a member of Calvary Church of the Brethren in Winchester. Jean enjoyed lunch with her friends after church, her bowling league, playing cards and talking on the phone. She always attended school activities for her grandchildren and loved taking them on vacation.
She married Therman L. “Buck” Anderson on September 13, 1954 in Hagerstown, MD, Buck preceded her in death on April 3, 2013.
Jean is survived by her sons, Gregory Anderson and wife Sarah of Sarasota, FL, Gerald Anderson and wife Maria of Winchester, VA and Rick Anderson and wife Linda of Stephenson, VA; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Larry Feaster and his son of Keyser, WV.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buck; grandson, Jason Crowder; and sister in law, Karen Feaster.
A visitation will be at 12pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021 with a service to follow at 1pm all held at Calvary Church of the Brethren. Interment will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Calvary Church of the Brethren, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
