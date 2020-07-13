Denise Lynne Kibler Perrin
Denise Lynne Kibler “Neesie” Perrin, 63, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Perrin was born in 1957, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Allen Kibler of Winchester, Virginia and Juanita Rodgers of Stephens City, Virginia. She attended John Handley High School. Mrs. Perrin was baptized at the Church of Christ Mountain View in Kernstown, Virginia.
Mrs. Perrin enjoyed planting flowers, and taking walks with her beloved dog Tula Mae as well as ocean cruises and mountains with the trees and nature. She especially loved her family and friends.
She married Richard Lee Perrin on May 7, 1988, in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her parents are her step-parents, Loretta Kibler of Winchester, VA and Philip Rodgers of Stephens City, VA; sisters, Karen Riggleman (Jess) and Laurie Hines, both of Bunker Hill, WV; nieces, Tracy Hines of Bunker Hill, WV, Misty Hillyard (William) of Inwood, WV; nephews, Kevin Fuller (Char) of Manassas, VA, Matthew Hines of Bunker Hill, WV; and great nephew, Jacob Funkhouser of Winchester, VA.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Joy Kibler and brother-in-law, Johnny Hines.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, prior to the service, at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in “Neesie’s” memory to the Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA, 22603.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
