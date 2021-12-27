Dennis Andrew Jones, 63, of Stephens City, Virginia died Friday, December 24, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
D.J. was born November 23, 1958 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Andrew Jackson Jones and Joyce Wilson Jones.
He was a fuel tank driver for over 33 years with H. N. Funkhouser, logging over 3 million miles.
He married Crystal Lee Croson on May 30, 2015 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his mother of Winchester, VA; a daughter, Julie Jones Jordan (Michael) of Inwood, WV; a son, Andrew Paul Jones of Winchester, VA; two stepsons, Dustin Baker (Michelle) of Front Royal, VA and Aaron Baker of Stephens City, VA; a stepdaughter, Christina Huffman (Jesse) of Strasburg, VA; two sisters, Cheryl Gibson of Strasburg, VA and Deborah Shifflett of Inwood, WV; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and ten step-grandchildren.
His father and a granddaughter, Katelynn Elizabeth Powell, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Pastor Phil Hamman officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, VA.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Gibson, Michael Jordan, Timmy McDonald, Leroy Spitler, Chris Greene, and Christopher Bly.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a GoFundMe account – Dennis DJ Jones. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cover-expenses-for-dennis-dj-jones?qid=19af081f62891b022b84654a55861842 or you can also reach out to his daughter, Julie Jordan privately.
