Dennis D. Collins
Dennis Dale Collins, 65 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Dennis was born in 1957 in Lenoir City, TN and raised in Muscle Shoals, AL, the son of the late Paul and Ima Ruth Collins. He graduated from Muscle Shoals High School, Class of 1975 and then went on to serve our country in the United States Navy. He worked for E-Systems as an engineer for many years, then worked for a number of other telecommunications companies. Dennis spent the majority of his career with GTT Communications where he rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President of Service Delivery. His excellent leadership and experience led to the growth of the company. His coaching was appreciated by his coworkers and his sense of humor and easy-going personality helped him to form lasting relationships with all who knew him. Dennis was an avid golfer who spent many weekends on the greens with friends. He also enjoyed a good craft beer. Dennis was a loving husband, devoted father and doting grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Lorrie “Lynne” Collins whom he married on June 18, 1982 in Florence, AL; daughter, Brooke Skidmore (Patrick) of Winchester, VA; son, Drew Collins of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Gabriel Nealis of Winchester, VA, Bryce Skidmore of Winchester, VA; brother, Paul Collins Jr. (Kaye) of St. Matthews, SC and his canine companions, Pearl, Lilly and Crew.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rhonda Freeman and brother, Jerry Collins.
A celebration of life for Dennis will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Timothy Justice. A reception will follow at the Omps Reception Center.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dennis to Wounded Warrior Project atwoundedwarriorproject.org
