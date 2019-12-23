Dennis E. Sneathen
Dennis E. Sneathen, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Sneathen was born in 1930 in Three Churches, West Virginia, son of the late Melvin Sneathen, Sr. and Lillian Haines Sneathen. He graduated from Romney High School. Mr. Sneathen worked for the Department of Defense for 35 years, followed by a second career of 20 years at Knouse Foods in Inwood, West Virginia.
His wife, Elva Jean Sneathen, whom he married in 1957 in Cumberland, Maryland, preceded him in death in 2015.
Surviving is a son, Bart Sneathen of Martinsburg, West Virginia; sister, Carol Smith; brother and sister-in-laws, Delores Bailey (Dale), Karen Phillips (Bernard), Roger Puffinburger (Carol).
Along with his parents and wife, Mr. Sneathen was preceded in death by siblings, W. Marie Corbin, Irene V. Hannas, and Melvin Lyle Sneathen, Jr.
All services with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel will be private.
