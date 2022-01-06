Dennis Gene Davis, 72, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Dennis was born in New Brunswick, NJ, in 1949 to the late Eugene and Luella Elizabeth Davis. He worked and retired as a car salesman for Shenandoah Motors in Front Royal. Dennis loved karaoke, riding motorcycles, summer vacations at the beach and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. For years Dennis played Santa much to the delight of family and friends.
He married Karen Davis on May 12, 1988, in Middletown, VA.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Sara Porter (Daniel), Jesse Hawkins (Chrystal) and Doug Davis; grandchildren, Kelsey Hawkins, Keaton Hawkins and Dylan Porter; five nephews, four nieces and their families and sister, Barbara Middleton, plus great-nieces, nephews and cousins; mother and father-in-law, Bonnie & Jerry Herbaugh.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, DJ Davis; sister, Violet Davis; brother, Donnie Davis, and brother-in-law, Tony Middleton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dennis’s memory to the American Heart Association via their website, donatenow.heart.org
A Celebration of Dennis’s Life will be held at a later date.
