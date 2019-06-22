Dennis J. Mather
Dennis J. Mather, 68, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Dennis was born in 1950 in Bethesda, Maryland, the son of the late Perrey and Agnes Mather. He was a graduate of Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia, Class of 1969 and earned an Associate’s Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. Dennis was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam era, achieving the rank of SP4. He retired from FEMA at Mt. Weather after 34 years and 8 months of federal service. A true soul of nature he loved the outdoors; the wildlife, the birds, surrounding himself with God’s beauty. Dennis enjoyed riding his Harley and was a member of the Winchester Harley-Davidson Chapter of H.O.G. In the past he was very involved with the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight. Dennis volunteered at the Highland Food Pantry, loved music, and his favorite places were Skyline Drive and Jamaica. He was a faithful believer and a member of Compass Community Church. Of all the things Dennis enjoyed in life, nothing was more dear to him than his family.
He married Loretta in 1990 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife is his daughter, Emily Mather Konrady (Jeff) of Winchester, Virginia; step-daughters, Mandy Fessenden (James Ashley) of Port Richey, Florida and Tara Howell (Mardy) of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Laken, Mikayla, Berkeley, Genevieve, Elijah, Zachery, Kelsie, and Charlotte; and brother, Richard Mather (Sherry) of Woodstock, Virginia.
A viewing for Dennis’s family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 7 p.m. with Reverend Lee Reams officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dennis’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
