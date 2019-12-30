Dennis Keith “Denny” McFadden
Dennis Keith “Denny” McFadden, 60, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on December 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. McFadden was born in 1959, in Hagerstown, Maryland, the son of the late Margaret and Donald McFadden. He was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Perry Engineering in Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. McFadden enjoyed wildlife, NASCAR racing, Lynyrd Skynyrd, antique muscle cars, car shows, Jack Daniel’s, and Budweiser. He also liked watching Shepherd’s Chapel on television. He especially loved his family and his cats.
He married Wanda Faye Foster on April 18, 1992, at Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his daughters, Diane See (companion, Richard Brill, Jr.) of Winchester, Virginia, Amy Gibson (Kevin) of Richmond, Virginia; sons, David See (Sherry) of Mount Jackson, Virginia; Jeff See (companion, Crystal Boyce) of Capon Bridge, West Virginia; grandchildren, David “J.R.” See, Jr., Desiree “Peanut” Kittredge, Kayla See, Kevin Gibson, Jr., Abby Gibson and Ashley See; sister, Debra Alley and brothers, Steve Rice, Robert Rice, Kenneth McFadden and Monte McFadden. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his step grandmother, Lorraine Rice.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Mann, brother, Brian McFadden and niece, Amber “Buttercup” McFadden.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with Pastor Mickey Joe Elliott officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Frederick County, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be David See, Jeff See, Nathan McFadden, Joshua McFadden, Richard Brill, Jr., and Terry Salvador.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Denny’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee, 38148.
