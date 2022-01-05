Dennis Lee Oates, 74, of Winchester, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, January 1, 2022.
Denny was born on April 3, 1947, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Russell Lee Oates and Mary June (Cornwell) Cooke. He was a 1966 graduate of John Handley High School. Denny enlisted in the United States Air Force in November 1966 and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in November 1970. He later obtained an associate’s degree from Lord Fairfax Community College in business.
Denny spent nearly 40 years in the banking industry, working at F&M Bank, Rouss Finance, The Associates Financial Services and Virginia Savings Bank.
Denny was an avid sports fan. He spent most of his youth on the baseball fields at Winchester Park. As a father, he spent many years as the coach of his son Ryan's baseball teams in Frederick County sports leagues. He loved to fish, camp and play golf. Mostly, though, he loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed family vacations at Sandbridge and the Outer Banks.
Denny married his soulmate and love of his life, Brenda Lee Peacemaker, on September 22, 1985.
His is survived by his wife Brenda; son Ryan Charles Oates; daughter-in-law Raychel Oates; grandson and pride and joy Tyler Reagan Oates; brothers Michael Oates, Randy Cook and Brian Oates; sisters Bonnie Ashwood, Sherry Taylor-Grim and Kimberly Sager, and stepmother Audrey Faye Oates.
In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Nicole Oates, his stepfather Robert Lee Cooke Sr, and his brother Robert Lee Cooke Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11am in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Joel Flowers.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Links to Freedom Organization, 77226 Gunston Plaza, Lorton, VA 22199 (Memo: Dennis Oates or linkstofreedom.org), which helps Wounded Warriors deal with their injuries by teaching them to play golf and have a sense of camaraderie with their fellow brothers and sisters in the military.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.