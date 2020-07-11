Dennis Monroe Long
Dennis Monroe Long passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
He was born May 12, 1950 in Winchester, VA., the son of the late Noah R. Long, Sr. and Zella Phoenix Long.
Prior to his failing health, he was self-employed roofer, painter, carpenter and general maintenance man. He attended Douglas School and Handley High school. Was a decorated Viet Nam war veteran and a member of the Club House
He leaves to cherish his memory; one daughter, Tia Cary of Winchester, two sons; Aaron Johnson and Cyran Liggins (Nikki) both of Winchester, two sisters; Beverly Ann Thomas of Fayetteville, NC., Linda Long Jackson of Winchester, one brother; Gilbert Long, Sr. of Winchester; one grand-child, Ayat Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, along with his very special life partner and care-giver, Deborah Liggins of Berryville, VA.
He was preceded in death by one sister; Zellene P. Glover, two brothers; Noah Randall Long, Jr., and Albert Delaney Long.
A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, Virginia with Rev. Dr. Gilbert Mack, Jr. officiation.
A walk though viewing Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Please maintain 6-ft distance to comply covid-19 regulations and wear mask.
